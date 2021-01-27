Twitter suspended the account of León Larregui, vocalist of the Mexican band Zoe, this Tuesday, January 26.

In his latest tweets, the musician shared misinformation about the contents of the vaccine against the coronavirus. In addition, he asked the population not to undergo immunization.

Minutes later, Twitter decided to cancel his account, as part of its campaign that seeks to avoid fake news. The platform is very aware of all content that incites misinformation.

The platform deleted the singer’s account. Photo: capture / Twitter

Twitter closed Paty Navidad’s account

As it is remembered, a similar event happened with Paty Navidad. The disqualification occurred on January 8, the same day that the social network closed the profile of former President Donald Trump.

She assured, in a thread, that her family was cured of COVID-19 with “little guava and aspirin.” Also, he minimized the symptoms of the coronavirus saying that it is “the same flu as every year.”

On Instagram, the actress expressed her outrage at the platform’s decision.

“The censorship is strong and against all those who do not obey or try to think for themselves, those who today are happy about the reduction of rights and freedoms of some of us, tomorrow they will cry for the same reasons and perhaps suffer it from worst way, ”he wrote.

The publication has more than 8 thousand “likes” and more than 80 thousand reproductions. Photo: Instagram capture.

