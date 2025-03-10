FC Bayern wants to sell midfielder Leon Goretzka since 2023, but the survived two coaches and an annoying debate. His true problem doesn’t just have to do with his football game.

Should a brave film director get involved in the project these days to make a film about Leon Goretzka, he would have difficulty getting the moving images he needed for the perfect entry scene. As far as you know, there was no film team at the time, neither from the Bavarian Radio nor from DAZN, Disney Plus or the National Geographic Channel to capture the scene when Goretzka listed a spontaneous parody of its greatest quality as a footballer: its adaptability and his will to assert.