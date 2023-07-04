Léon Gautier, the last surviving member of the elite French unit of 177 soldiers who joined the Allied forces in the historic Normandy landings during World War II to free it from the control of Nazi Germany, died Monday at the age of 100 years.

Roman Bail, mayor of Ouistreham, a community in northern France where the Allies of World War II landed on June 6, 1944, announced the death of the French veteran on Monday. President Emmanuel Macron, together with the local community, plan to pay tribute to Gautier and continue to pass on his legacy to future generations, remembering the sacrifice of those who participated in the historic Normandy landings.

Gautier, born October 27, 1922 in Rennes, Brittany, joined the Navy in 1940 at the young age of 17. As part of the Kieffer commando, led by Captain Philippe Kieffer, Gautier and 176 Frenchmen were the first to land on the heavily defended beaches of northern France, occupied by the German Nazis during what was known as ‘D-Day’ in 1944.

After spending 78 days on the front lines, Gautier was one of the few to escape death or injury. Although he injured his left ankle during the war and had to stay out of much of the conflict, his courage and commitment to the cause of the liberation of France were admired by his compatriots.

After the end of the war, Léon Gautier dedicated a large part of his life to ensuring that the lessons learned were not forgotten. He participated in interviews, commemorations and played a key role in the creation of the museum in Ouistreham, which commemorates the French commandos who helped liberate Normandy. His direct testimony and his experience on ‘D-Day’, the day of the landing, were vital in preserving the memory of those who fought for freedom against Nazi Germany.

Gautier was a nationally known figure and last month had the honor of meeting President Macron during commemorations for the 79th anniversary of ‘D-Day’. The president described Gautier and his companions as “Heroes of Liberation”, highlighting his contribution to the evacuation of the French country by German troops.

French President Emmanuel Macron and French World War II veteran of the Kieffer Commando Leon Gautier attend a ceremony honoring the 177 French members of the “Commando Kieffer” Fusiliers Marins commando unit who took part in the Normandy landings, in as part of the 79th anniversary of the Normandy landings of World War II ‘D-Day’, in Colleville-Montgomery, France June 6, 2023. Ludovic Marin/REUTERS ©REUTERS

Macron was one of the first to speak on Monday after the news of Gautier’s death, citing the phrase repeated by the French veteran: “We are not heroes, we are doing our duty.”

«Nous ne sommes pas des héros, nous n’avons fait que notre devoir», répétait-il. Today’s member of the commando Kieffer who débarqua with his 176 French comrades in Normandy on June 6, 1944, heroes of the Liberation, Léon Gautier nous a quittés. Nous ne l’oublierons pas. pic.twitter.com/6IPx5mjoM7 —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 3, 2023



Likewise, the Twitter account of the French Ministry of Defense also expressed its condolences:

“Léon Gautier, who died on Monday, July 3 at the age of 100, was the last survivor of the Kieffer commando, the only French battalion on D-Day. In 2014, he recounted his memories of June 6, 1944 for the Defense Journalon the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings”.

Décédé ce mondi 3 juillet à l’âge de 100 ans, Léon Gautier était le dernier survivor du commando Kieffer, l’unique bataillon français du D-Day. In 2014, I was able to report his souvenirs from June 6, 1944 to the Journal de la Défense, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of débarquement. pic.twitter.com/YkJHYkoxVb — Ministere des Armées 🇫🇷 (@Armees_Gouv) July 3, 2023



Despite his reluctance to speak about the horrors witnessed in the war, Gautier became close friends with a former German soldier who settled in Normandy. Together, they shared their experiences and reflected on the violence of the war and the doubts that arose after it, seeking to understand and overcome the traumas that it left behind.

Gautier’s legacy as a direct witness to the war and his tireless dedication to keeping alive the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for freedom will be hard to forget.

The ‘D-Day’: change in the course of history

‘D-Day’, where León Gautier participated, is known for being a military operation carried out on June 6, 1944 during World War II. It was one of the largest amphibious invasions in history.

On that day, Allied forces, mainly made up of American, British and Canadian troops, landed on the beaches of Normandy, on the north coast of France. The aim was to establish a beach front from which to launch an offensive against the Nazi German forces occupying France.

It is a day that is considered a turning point in World War II and a pivotal moment in the history of the 20th century. It also marked the beginning of the end of the German occupation of Europe and paved the way for the subsequent defeat of the Nazi forces.

