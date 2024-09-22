Mexico City.- Atlético San Luis won the previous round against Cruz Azul, who had not lost in the tournament, and now fell to León, the only team that had not won.

This is how uneven or even Mexican soccer is.

La Fiera added three points for the first time after beating San Luis 1-0, in a match on Matchday 9, with a goal from Venezuelan striker Jhonder Cádiz, who reached five goals in the Apertura 2024, to tie Paulinho, from Toluca, and Germán Berterame, from Rayados, as the top scorers of the tournament. The emerald team recovered after a first half in which they were surpassed by the Potosí team, who missed a couple of plays by Franck Boli and Javier Güémez, who missed their shots.

León reacted in the second half to the point of making visiting goalkeeper Andrés Sánchez a figure, especially with a great save from a low cross shot by Diego Hernández.

But in the next play, Ivan Moreno filtered the ball between the two San Luis center backs, and Cadiz finished with his left foot past the goalkeeper for the only goal of the match. Three minutes later, the Venezuelan was substituted due to physical discomfort. San Luis had the equalizer, but Boli missed again after not making good contact with his head after a cross from the right. Thus, coach Eduardo Berizzo broke a streak of 11 games without winning for the Fiera. Leon reached 7 points, while San Luis stayed with 14.