German professional ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl has continued his points streak in the NHL. The Cologne native won with the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 against the Utah Hockey Club on New Year’s Eve, with Draisaitl scoring the final score shortly before the end of the game. It was the twelfth game in a row in which the national player recorded at least one point. In total, Draisaitl now has 27 goals this season, making him the top scorer in the North American professional league.