Ice hockey player Leon Draisaitl continued the negative run in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers. The runner -up lost the duel at Tampa Bay Lightning 1: 4 and collected the fourth defeat one after the other. Draisaitl had given the Oilers in the lead with his 43rd goals, the NHL top scorer has scored at least one goal in the past six games.

The evening was better for John-Jason Peterka. With the Buffalo Sabres, the German international celebrated a successful catch -up against the Anaheim Ducks and ultimately prevailed 3-2. Peterka met for the meantime at the beginning of the final third and heralded the turn. It was the 16-year-old’s 16th goal of the season.

National player Moritz Seider was also allowed to cheer. With the Detroit Red Wings, Seider won at Minnesota Wild 3-2, with almost 25 minutes the 23-year-old had most of the ice age of all his team. Striker Lukas Reichel was not used in the 1-2 of his Chicago Blackhawks at the Utah Hockey Club.