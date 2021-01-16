The young player of the FC Bayern is initially borrowed. At the end of the loan there is an option to purchase Union Berlin. Both clubs do not provide any information on the amount. He played three times in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich.
According to Sport1-Information, his ex-club did not put any obstacles in his way. Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said goodbye to the midfielder with the words “For him this is the next step in his career as a professional footballer. Union is getting a very well trained player.” A separation in an argument looks different.
Dajaku himself also looks back positively on his time with the record champions. “In addition to the successes with the amateurs, I am especially grateful for the chance with the professionals. Now I am looking forward to the next challenge in the Bundesliga.”
