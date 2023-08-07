Soccer is so capricious that the last game of ‘Diente’ López playing at home in the ‘Volcán’ Universitario, could have been the duel corresponding to date three of the 2023 Opening tournament, when tigers received the Lion and defeated them by the slightest difference. The Uruguayan striker’s new club could be exactly the team he faced wearing yellow.
Nico “el Diente” López is not having a good time with the feline group. Despite having been a key player in obtaining the championship, entering as a relief and even scoring a goal, the number eleven jacket still does not fully convince Robert Dante Siboldi.
And it is that, although the boy is in very good condition, his time with Tigres has been full of various irregularities. One day he plays very well and the other very bad. He strings together three games playing exquisitely, then some injury takes him away from the courts for several weeks and the circuit repeats itself.
If we add to this that ‘Diente’ López only has five months left on his contract, so he could leave completely free at the end of this tournament, the possibility of cutting off the relationship with the player appears as a very good option. Especially now, that the Lion remains firm in taking over the player’s services.
A few days ago, Nicolás Larcamón declared in a press conference that he was interested in the Tigres footballer, making it clear, however, that it would be difficult for him to arrive, due to the economic claims of the Monterreys and the possibilities of the green bellies.
However, in the last hours the León board has intensified its offer for the player, and Tigres would not look badly on accepting it. This would allow them to earn some money for the transfer and would enable a place as a foreigner. The next few hours will be decisive for the future of Nicolás: the ‘Tooth’ López.
