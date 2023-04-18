One of the most anticipated encounters by soap opera fans “Moonlight” it was that of León and Alma. Now, chapter 5 of the third season of the América TV production brought them together in a tender scene. After the lawyer saw the singer at her concert in Mexico, she decided to follow the advice of her friend and go visit Luz’s father to tell him that they have a son named Joaquín.

Alma went to the hotel where the man was staying. ‘Lion of Cumbia’ and asked at the reception for him. A young lady took care of her and told her that a moment ago she had left her. After hearing this, she decided to wait for him with her baby, but when she saw that she was late, she left him a note indicating the address of her house. Thanks to that, Lion was able to find her next to Luz, who hugged Soul strongly. Bella’s husband was surprised to see her. VIDEO: America TV

#León #Alma #find #exciting #scene #note #left #hotel