The endless summer of 2023, meteorologically speaking, seems to be drawing to a close after having provided hot days so far and favoring large influxes to large amusement parks, even in northern Italy. But now the change of season is imminent and in Leolandia everything is already ready for a Halloween to remember.

In fact, Tuesday 31 October will be HalLEOween: with tricks, tricks and other surprises, the only family-friendly Halloween will be celebrated until late in the evening, taking advantage of the park’s extraordinary opening from 10am to 9.30pm. Twelve hours of fun, games, shows and fantastic attractions: starting with the brand new and majestic dragon, eighteen meters high and nine meters wide. The dragons themselves will be the protagonists of an interactive game that will involve guests of all ages: thanks to new technology and via their smartphone, adults and children will be able to follow the advice and suggestions of the great dragon and participate in a treasure hunt, search for the four magical spheres whose union, after sunset, will give life to a special show, followed by a cascade of fireworks. Between pumpkins, witches and flying brooms, the day will be enlivened by a special schedule of shows dedicated to Halloween. Mums, dads and children will be able to dress up and for the little ones there will be special face painting. HalLEOween could not be missing in an all-you-can-eat formula, with a strictly orange menu: pumpkin ravioli, fried calamari, breaded chicken strips, battered courgette flowers, HalLEOween biscuits and a very sweet orange hot chocolate.