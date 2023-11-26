Netflix always offers movies for audiences of all ages. One of them has become a real bomb, since it quickly became the most viewed film of the moment. We refer to the animated comedy ‘Leo’in which the renowned actor Adam Sandler He lends his voice to a charismatic lizard.

The film has become a favorite of children and adults by presenting the story of Leonardo, or Leo, a lizard who only has one year left to live and has been trapped in the same school for decades. He decides to devise a plan to gain his freedom, but he must also save his classmates from a malevolent substitute teacher. This musical comedy is directed by Robert Marianetti (‘Hotel Transylvania 2’) and David Wachtenheim (‘Despicable Me’). One of the producers is his own Adam Sandler.

What is ‘Leo’, Adam Sandler’s new animated film, about?

“Leo is a 74-year-old lizard who has been trapped in the same classroom in Florida for decades with his terrarium companion, a charismatic turtle. When he learns that he only has one year to live, Leo plans to escape to experience life on the outside, but then his problems begin: freeing himself from a malevolent substitute teacher and rescuing his classmates, what will he do? Filmaffinity synopsis

Leo and his intrepid friend, a turtle. Photo: Netflix

Who’s who in ‘Leo’, the animated musical comedy of the moment on Netflix?

Adam Sandler lends his voice to Leo

Cecily Strong voices Mrs. Malkin

Jason Alexander lends his voice to Jayda’s dad

Rob Schneider lends his voice to the director

Heidi Gardner lends her voice to Eli’s mother

Nick Swardson voices Bunny

Nicholas Turturro lends his voice to Anthony

Robert Smigel lends his voice to Miniature Horse

Jo Koy voices Komura.

Adam Sandler is the lead voice in ‘Leo’. Photo: C5N

When was ‘Leo’ released and how to watch it online?

This animated film has moved people of all ages, so if you want to enjoy it, you can watch it right now; since it is available on Netflix since November 21. To access, you only need to subscribe to the streaming platform, with plans ranging from 24.90 to 44.90 per month.

Official trailer for ‘Leo’, Netflix musical comedy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8yzcW11X0g

