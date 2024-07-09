Leo Tolstoy’s Great-Great-Grandson Heads the State Museum of Leo Tolstoy in Moscow

Former adviser to the President of Russia on cultural issues, great-great-grandson of Leo Tolstoy Vladimir Tolstoy has headed the State Museum named after L. N. Tolstoy in Moscow. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Ministry of Culture.

The order appointing the writer’s descendant as the museum’s general director was signed by the Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova. Tolstoy will assume his duties on July 9.

In May 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Vladimir Tolstoy from his post as adviser to the head of state. Elena Yampolskaya, who had previously headed the State Duma Committee on Culture, was appointed to this position.

Earlier, Vladimir Tolstoy commented on the exclusion of War and Peace from the Ukrainian school curriculum.