América gave a coup of authority over the weekend in the National Classic. The team led by Fernando Ortiz beat Chivas de Guadalajara by a score of 2-4. The Eagles’ dominance at Akron Stadium was complete and the difference on the scoreboard could have been even deeper.
At the end of the match, Leonardo Suárez, who scored the Azulcremas’ third goal, referred to this important victory. The Argentine soccer player sent a message through his social networks in which he celebrated the result against the Sacred Flock.
In his publication, the former Villarreal soccer player congratulated himself on the victory in the National Classic and stated that the capital team will continue on this path.
“What a beautiful night, we continue on this path, let’s go Club América”
– leo suarez
The 26-year-old footballer is living his second stage with the cream-blue team. Suárez arrived at América in January 2020, but it could not be consolidated and he was loaned to Santos Laguna in January 2022.
With the Warriors he had a great performance throughout a year on loan. After evaluating his high level, the board of directors and coaching staff of the Eagles decided to give him another chance and bring him back.
This season he has played 540 minutes, played 10 games, scored three goals and provided one assist. It seems that Suárez is gaining the title to Alejandro Zendejas.
#Leo #Suárezs #message #Chivas #winning #National #Classic
Leave a Reply