America must accelerate within the market. Unless the board is very clear that the squad will remain as it is, it is very risky to extend the time without making signings, as this could cause the club to run out of time to close replacements, leaving the of Coapa more weakened than strengthened for the next tournament that is less than a week away from starting.
Unfortunately for the club, the board cannot move for signings until there are exits along the way, and these are becoming too complicated. Only Layún and due to retirement has decided to step aside, the rest doubt their future, one of them Leo Suárez, who lost weight within the squad and today is a permanent substitute and although days ago he was sure he wanted to leave the team of the country's capital, is now not entirely decided to take that step along the way.
Récord advances that the loan for the player is agreed between the Liga MX champion and Necaxa, however, the player has cooled his position and right now he is not entirely sure if he wants to continue his career in the 'rays', as Although he understands that it is a departure thinking about being a permanent starter, at the same time he is going to a destination where he will not have the same challenges as in America and even the lifestyle off the field will be very different. The eagles leave the decision one hundred percent in your hands.
#Leo #Suárez #doubts #departure #América
