The bad news continues for the team of the eagles of america. First, the signing of Sergio Ramos was ruled out, because the Spanish soccer player was asking for between eight and nine million dollars. Unattainable figure for the cream-blue team.
Later, it is confirmed that César Montes is getting closer to Almería in Spain, so the Americanist board decided to stop insisting on the player. To this must be added the fact that Néstor Araujo would have a foot and a half with AEK in Athens, in Greece. Leaving André Jardine with a real problem in the defensive zone.
Jonathan’s injuries: ‘Cabecita Rodríguez and Henry Martin could take them away from the courts for a long time (five weeks, at least), and now there is also the possibility that the Argentine player Leo Suárez, only twenty-seven years old He leaves Coapa bound for a Spanish La Liga team, who would be offering 3.5 million euros for him, according to information from Ekrem KONUR.
It should be noted that the still footballer for the Águilas del América already has experience in the old continent, where he has played for Spanish squads, precisely as they are villarreal, Majorca and Real Valladolid.
If we add to this that Leo Suárez has not had the expected regularity with the Eagles, especially in knockout matches, which is where the players want to show themselves the most, it would not be unreasonable to think that the Argentine was interested in leaving Mexico to return to Europe.
