Club América is the largest in Mexican soccer in terms of titles. América has lifted 13 Liga MX titles and seven Concacaf Champions League championships. Without a doubt, the Eagles are one of the most important squads in Latin America, but where does it rank when compared to other giants in the Brazilian or Argentine league?
Leonardo Suárez, current player for América and former footballer for Boca Juniors, spoke about the greatness of these two squads. The xeneizes have won the Argentine league 35 times and the Copa Libertadores six times. In this context, the Argentine winger agreed with Fernando Ortiz and assured that the Eagles are one of the biggest teams on the continent.
In mid-March, prior to the National Classic, Fernando Ortiz indicated that the Águilas are the biggest team in Mexico. “They taught me when we talked about a great team, it refers in all senses, to achievements, statistics, to numbers, it depends on each one what they call great. Because for me, America is the greatest in Mexico, for everything I’ve been telling you”, said ‘Tano’.
In this regard, Leonardo Suárez considered:
“Of course, America is at that level. It is one of the greatest in all of Latin America. You enjoy being on this side, you enjoy every game with the people that America has and the truth is that I think like ‘Tano'”
– Leonardo Suarez
América is in second position in the general table of the Clausura 2023 tournament and appears as one of the top candidates to win the title. Las Águilas will visit FC Juárez on matchday 17 at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.
#Leo #Suárez #compares #America #Boca #Juniors #revealed
Leave a Reply