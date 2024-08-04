Paris (AFP)

China’s Yang Liu retained his gold medal in the rings gymnastics event on Sunday at the Paris 2024 Olympics, taking his total Olympic medal tally to four.

The 29-year-old collected 15.300 points, ahead of his compatriot Jingyuan Zhou, who won the silver (15.233), while the bronze went to Greece’s Eleftherios Petrounias (15.100), who won the same medal three years ago in Tokyo.

With Samir Ait Said finishing fourth (15,000 points), host France lost any hope of winning a gymnastics medal at the 33rd Summer Games.

For its part, China won its first gold in gymnastics in this edition, while Liu personally raised his total to four medals, including one in Paris in addition to the gold on Sunday, and a silver in the full team competition, in which he won the bronze in Rio 2016.