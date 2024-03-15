“After having reduced the Irpef for the lower middle class, we must think of those with a taxable income of over 50 thousand euros who, between the 43% rate and additional taxes, pay more than 50%. We will reduce their Irpef in relation to the available resources” . As the Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

For the coverage of the measure “we are counting on the success of the biennial preventive agreement, which concerns over 4 million VAT numbers and self-employed workers, to whom, on the basis of the information in possession of the administration and the data that will be entered into the software that the Agency Revenue will release by June 15, we will make a proposal on income taxes to be paid in 2024 and 2025”, he explains.

“Taxpayers will evaluate it and decide whether to accept it by October 15th. Those who do so will not be subjected to controls. Therefore, if we make reasonable proposals for the gradual alignment of declared incomes with real ones, it is likely that we will have high participation and an increase in revenue”, adds Leo, observing that “today it is impossible to make predictions” regarding the amount of revenue expected from the measure.