Tax: Empty tax warehouse, collection up to 120 installments

The Council of Ministers gave the green light to the tenth implementing decree of the tax reform, dedicated to the reorganization of collection. The government’s goal is to tackle the gigantic tax warehouse, with tax bills that have reached a total debt of 1,200 billionto streamline collection and repayment. The measure provides for the extension of the time to pay off debts with the treasury, up to a maximum of 120 monthly installments for those who find themselves in a situation of economic difficulty and must return amounts exceeding 120 thousand euros.

The tax collection and refund procedures as of December 31, 2023 see the revenue warehouse occupied by 170 million tax bills: 28% were notified before 2010, 27% between 2011 and 2015, more than 20 million are taxpayers’ acts that are notified annually. 20% of the tax bills are regularized in the period following notification; 25% in the following 4-5 years; the remaining 55% are marginally regularized and remain in the warehouse as there is no practice of canceling arrears and/or uncollectable debts.

From January 1, 2025, the automatic discharge of tax bills will take place within 5 years; at the end of the annual collection attempts, it will be returned to the entity that generated it. For the charges entrusted in 2025, the discharge will take place on December 31, 2030. With a sliding scale mechanism for the following years. “The heart of the collection reform is the so-called discharge, after the parliamentary observations, the securitization of credits may also take place”, explains the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo, at the end of the Council of Ministers.