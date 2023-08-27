Leo Neugebauer got everything out of himself again, he tormented himself over the 1500 meters with his last strength to the finish, raised both arms in the sky and then collapsed exhausted. But in the end it wasn’t enough for a medal in the decathlon, the shooting star’s temporary high at the World Championships in Athletics ended in fifth place. He was 111 points short of bronze.

Neugebauer collected a total of 8645 points, so the 23-year-old stayed 191 points under his German record, which he had taken from Jürgen Hingsen in June. As a result, Neugebauer, who was still in the lead after the first day and could dream of gold, was unable to break the German team’s ban on medals in Budapest. Manuel Eitel (8191/Ulm) finished eleventh.

Pierce Lepage (8909/Canada) became the new “king of athletes”. His compatriot and Olympic champion Damian Warner (8804) won silver, while Lindon Victor (8756/Grenada) secured bronze.

Neugebauer weakens in two disciplines

Neugebauer, who finished tenth at the World Championships last year, had a sometimes furious first day (8.00 meters in the long jump, 17.04 meters in the shot put) and also delighted the audience with his entertainer qualities – there were no decathletes in the first five disciplines better than the college student studying and training in Austin, Texas.

But on Saturday, Neugebauer – who traveled to Hungary as number one in the world – collapsed in the heat of Budapest. After a short night, “Leo The German”, as he is called, lost his previously shown lightness, seemed paralyzed at times, nothing worked anymore.

The 110-meter hurdles (14.75 seconds) got off to a bad start early in the morning, followed by a desolate 47.63 meters with the discus. After that Neugebauer caught himself again, but even after his best performance in the javelin throw at 57.95 meters it was clear: A miracle, the course of his life, is needed.







Nevertheless: Neugebauer showed “a great performance”, Hingsen told the sports information service (sid): “With a view to the Olympics in Paris next year, he has gained important experience. He now knows what he still needs to work on, when he absolutely needs to focus. It was important that he fought his way through. He will attack again next year and has great potential.”

Sixth place in the sprint relay

Meanwhile, the German women’s 4x100m relay failed to repeat Eugene’s bronze coup. The German quartet with Louise Wieland (Hamburg), Sina Mayer (Zweibrücken), European champion Gina Lückenkemper (Berlin) and Rebekka Haase (Wetzlar) finished sixth in the World Cup final in Budapest in 42.98 seconds. Somewhat surprisingly, the USA secured gold in a championship record of 41.03 seconds with 100-meter world champion Sha’Carri Richardson ahead of Jamaica (41.21). Bronze went to Great Britain (41.97).

After a successful protest, the team of the German Athletics Association (DLV) had advanced to the final as the ninth season because the starting runner Wieland had been touched by an Australian during the handover and was thus disabled. The changes in the race for gold went better, but the podium was just a second away.







The women’s DLV relay surprisingly won the bronze medal at the World Championships in Eugene last year, and a few weeks later there was even gold at the home European Championships in Munich. In Hungary, however, the chances of precious metal had been slim. Among other things, the former top performers Alexandra Burghardt (Burghausen), Lisa Mayer (Wetzlar) and Tatjana Pinto (Wattenscheid) were missing due to injury.

Noah Lyles became the first athlete since Usain Bolt to triple the 100m, 200m and 4x100m World Championships. The American celebrated his third title in Budapest with the relay of former world champions Christian Coleman and Fred Kerley as well as Brandon Carnes.

The US quartet crossed the finish line on Saturday in 37.38 seconds ahead of Italy with Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs (37.62) and Jamaica (37.76). Most recently, Jamaican Bolt won these three titles at the same time at the 2015 World Cup in Beijing. The season of the German Athletics Association (DLV) was eliminated on Friday in the preliminary heat after a botched change.