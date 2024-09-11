In a season packed with thrills and memorable performances, the 2019 Ballon d’Or crowned Lionel Messi as the world’s best player for the sixth time, in one of the most hotly contested votes in recent history. However, behind him stood figures who left an indelible mark on world football. From the defensive strength of Virgil van Dijk, to the goalscoring efficiency of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, these five players defined the global football landscape, providing their teams with unforgettable moments and establishing their legacy in an unforgettable season.
Fifth with 178 pointswas one of the key players in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph, as well as sharing the Golden Boot with Mané and Aubameyang. Although his season had its ups and downs, his speed and goalscoring ability kept him among the best in the world.
Room with 347 pointswas essential to Liverpool’s success, especially in the Champions League. He also shared the Premier League Golden Boot with 22 goals, but his global influence made him stand out as one of the best attackers in the world at the time.
With 476 points, Cristiano Ronaldo completed his first season with Juventus by winning Serie A and the Italian Super Cup. He was also instrumental in leading Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title, although his impact in the Champions League was not as decisive as in previous years.
Second with 679 points, Virgil Van Dijk was key to Liverpool’s Champions League victory. His defensive solidity made him the best defender in the world at the time. He also finished runner-up in the Premier League and Nations League with the Netherlands, consolidating his great year.
Messi won the 2019 Ballon d’Or with 686 points. His season with Barcelona was spectacular, scoring 51 goals in 50 games, as well as winning LaLiga. Although he was unsuccessful in the Champions League and the Copa América, being eliminated in the semi-finals, his individual influence was immense, leading in goals and assists in all the competitions he played.
