I swear I thought it was never going to happen to me, that this simply wasn't for me, period. I had tried many times and I always got the same slap, the same frustration, the same criticism, the same comments from my children asking me why many people in Argentina called me “cold chest.” But now I am happier than ever, I live relaxed in Miami and I want to close my career in the best way. I'm going to ask you a couple of things, nothing out of this world.
“Another title? Isn't it enough for you with everything you won?”, you're probably saying. I already know that I already won it and that I also won the World Cup, but since I am going to play in the Copa América when I am 36 years old, and I am going to turn 37 during the tournament, I want to give that joy to people. Ah, but with Scaloni…
Don't let Gringo leave, eh! Let him leave his differences with “Chiqui” and stay to direct us, he is the one who gave us everything, without him it would have been impossible. Where is he going to go? To eat roast Pujato? I'm going to make a flag that says “STAY, SCALONI.” Fulfill it to me.
The last time we played with Brazil they hit our people there, this kid Rodrygo came to want to beat me up, what's wrong with them? I would like to meet them in the Copa América, we already have experience against them there, heh… give me that little game.
I already have the bodyguard, but Rodri at Inter would be fun… we would go everywhere together, he would join Luisito Suárez who is coming now, we would have mate between the three of us and we would play. Beautiful.
