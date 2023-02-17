From France, sources in Paris confirm that in the last hours Leo Messi rejected a renewal offer from PSG, this after the fall against Bayern Munich. The French press affirms that the player is not entirely comfortable within the sheikhs’ team due to what has happened in recent weeks, where he has been the target of criticism from the local press and from a very large sector of the fans who expect much more of the world champion.
As has become the custom every time Leo gives a negative response to PSG, the player is put on Barcelona’s table for a return to the club that saw him born. This possibility increased when his father arrived in Catalonia hours after Messi’s “no” to the sheikhs. However, this visit has nothing to do with sporting terms and even Jorge Messi himself took advantage of the pressure from the press to close the return path practically forever.
Leo’s father and representative stated that it is almost impossible for the Argentine to return to Barcelona at some point in the end of his career. He also pointed out that neither the player nor his entourage have any kind of contact with the club’s president Joan Laporta and that therefore, there is no formal offer from the team that leads the Spanish League to PSG’s number 30 footballer, whose return to the rows culés is nothing more than a dream.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Leo #Messis #father #breaks #silence #Leos #return #Barcelona
Leave a Reply