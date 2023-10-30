Leo Messi, football’s undisputed genius, has achieved a historic feat by winning his eighth Ballon d’Or. This prestigious award adds to his unrivaled legacy, and his victory is largely fueled by his dazzling performance at the 2022 World Cup with the Argentine team. Messi becomes an even more prominent icon, reminding us once again why he is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. His skill and leadership in the world tournament left an indelible mark on the history of football.
Leo Messi leaves us an unmatched mark by winning 8 Ballon d’Ors, a record that can last for generations. His legacy and dominance in world football is second to none. This achievement reflects unprecedented consistency and excellence in his career, setting a standard that defies all concepts of greatness.
So far, the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the Ballon d’Or has been a fascinating narrative in the world of football. Messi, with his eighth Ballon d’Or (won in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2022), establishes a significant gap in this prestigious award, consolidating his status as one of the best of all time. In contrast, Cristiano Ronaldo, a sporting giant in his own dimension, has won the Ballon d’Or five times (in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017). The dominance of these two players has left an indelible mark on football history, and the conversation about who is the best continues to be a passionate topic for fans.
Argentina
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
world
|
7
|
7
|
3
|
World Cup Qualification
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
Friendly
|
7
|
fifteen
|
2
|
TOTAL
|
17
|
25
|
5
PSG
|
Competition
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Ligue 1
|
32
|
16
|
16
|
Champions League
|
7
|
4
|
4
|
French Super Cup
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
French Cup
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
TOTAL
|
41
|
twenty-one
|
twenty
(remember that his performance with Inter Miami does not count towards this award as it is outside the 22/23 season)
TOTAL
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Assists
|
Leo Messi
|
58
|
46
|
25
Leo Messi participated in 71 goals in 58 games.
