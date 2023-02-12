With Kylian Mbappé totally ruled out and Neymar in a moment of rather low form, all eyes are on Leo Messi. The Argentine player was injured in the match in which PSG failed to defeat Olympique de Marseille in the first round of the French Cup. Until yesterday there were still doubts about the ownership or not of the Argentine player in Tuesday’s duel against Bayern Munich, since Galtier, his coach, did not line him up yesterday for the game in which those from the French capital lost to Monaco.
The PSG medical services ruled out a tear, and it is that what the Rosario suffers is a hamstring overload, and he rested on Saturday against Monaco to be able to be available for the round of 16 duel in Paris against the Bavarians.
The team led by Galtier is expected to draw an eleven similar to the following:
Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Leo Messi; Hugo Ekitike, Neymar.
The bets give Bayern as the favourite, since the loss of Kylian Mbappé, the low level of Neymar post-World Cup and the physical problems of Leo Messi leave a rather desolate PSG in attack, being the offensive plot their best weapon, since the defensive level of the French is being quite poor this season.
So, except for a last-minute surprise, we can enjoy one of Leo Messi’s last dances in the highest European competition. Neymar and Messi vs Bayern.
