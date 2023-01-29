PSG will face off against Stade de Reims tonight. In less than an hour the duel between the two teams begins, a game in which those from the capital seek to extend or maintain their distance with an RC Lens that is still determined not to drop points in any way.
In the last cup match, Galtier rested Leo Messi who had to watch through the screen as his teammate Kylian Mbappé scored a re-poker of goals in a clash that was a mere formality for the Parisians.
Today, on the contrary, Lionel Messi will start from the start and will seek to score his second goal in official competition after his return from the triumphant World Cup event with the Argentine team.
In front, a Stade de Reims that, for yet another year, is going through the Ligue Uber Eats without shame or glory. He is in the middle of the table, away from the relegation zone and far enough from Europe to be excited even if he emerges victorious from tonight’s duel.
The match will be played at 8:45 p.m. in the Parque de los Príncipes. Neymar and Mbappé will form alongside the Argentine in a match in which a priori they are clear favorites to take three very important points.
PSG line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio RamosMarquinhos, Juan Bernat, Vitinha, Fabián Ruíz, Carlos Soler, neymar, Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé.
Marco Verratti returns to a call with PSG. It is very possible that he has minutes.
