PSG reported on Tuesday that Lionel Messi suffers a contusion on his left knee and is out for Wednesday’s game against Metz. The player, star signing of the Parisian club this summer, has undergone an MRI in the morning and will undergo further tests in 48 hours to determine if he can return to the pitch. The former Barcelona footballer was substituted in the absence of a quarter of an hour from the league game against Lyon at the Parc des Princes last Sunday. Messi showed his surprise at the change, decided by the coach, also Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, who after the duel did not give explanations about it.

However, PSG leaked that the coach wanted to preserve him after having suffered a hard tackle a few minutes before. The player limped slightly the next day and did not train with the rest of his teammates, according to “L’Équipe.” Therefore, he was subjected to medical tests that detected this possible injury. The replacement of Messi for technical reasons, the first since March 2010 without his team having a clear advantage, raised many comments in Paris, fueled by the surprised gestures of the player when he left the field, hardly greeting the coach. PSG also reported that Italian Marco Verratti resumed the race in training today, while Sergio Ramos “continues his individual preparation on the field.”

