Lionel Messi has offered some clues about what life may hold for him after what has possibly been the best career of a footballer in history.
After 19 seasons playing and dominating in Europe, Messi signed for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami in July, beginning what he described as a “decompression.”
Messi, who has already won every title available at club level during his time at Barcelona, cemented his legacy as the greatest player of the modern era – if not of all time – by leading Argentina to the country’s first world title. since Diego Armando Maradona lifted the trophy in 1986.
Messi had an impeccable start in Miami, scoring in his first seven games for the club, of which David Beckham is co-owner, and contributing to winning the Leagues Cup in August.
More news about Leo Messi
However, the grueling schedule has begun to take its toll on the 36-year-old. Messi missed consecutive matches with Argentina and Miami due to fatigue in September, and limped off against Toronto FC, putting his availability for the impending US Open Cup final in doubt.
After more than 1,000 games and 800 goals, Messi reflected on his career and future in an interview with Migue Granados on OLGA.
“Yes, it’s a job,” Messi said of professional soccer. “I am lucky to do a job that I like. Although I have responsibilities and a goal, it is something that I like to do. What am I going to do next? I don’t know. I would like to be a sports director, be with the kids, teach “.
In October 2022, Messi also outlined his desire to become a sporting director, while underlining: “I actually have no intention of being a coach. But Zinedine Zidane said exactly that and after that, he became a coach and won three times. the Champions League,” he acknowledged.
At that time, Messi was sure that the 2022 World Cup would be his last international tournament. However, winning the world crown has forced the player to adopt a less definitive stance on his participation in 2026, when the competition will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and has convinced him to defend Argentina’s crown in the Copa América next summer.
When asked about his participation in four years, Messi said: “I haven’t thought about it yet, it’s far away. I do think about the Copa América, I want to do well. It’s just being played here in the United States. It’s going to be nice, because we had the [Copa América] Centennial that was also played here [en 2016]. Although we lost the final, the process was very nice. Then we’ll see how I feel. “
However, ahead of any international tournaments or future adventures, Messi is still under contract with Inter Miami until the end of 2025.
Messi rejected talks from Al Hilal and was unable to reach an agreement with Barcelona last summer before opting for MLS. “The idea was to start decompressing a little after so many years of [mi] career,” Messi explained, “to enjoy somewhere else. And I’m doing it.”
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Leo #Messi #reveals #plans #retires