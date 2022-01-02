PSG confirmed a few hours ago that it had detected four positives in its squad. One of them is that of Leo Messi, as the club pointed out in a medical statement this Sunday morning. The Argentine player, therefore, will not be able to be in this Monday’s French Cup match against Vannes. There is a contagion also in the medical corps.

Mauricio Pochettino in an image from August 2021.

Photo: Bertrand GUAY / AFP

Nor will Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala be there. All three have also tested positive and, like the Argentine, are already in their homes to comply with the corresponding quarantine.

To the losses of these four players, Pochettino will also have to add an important one such as Neymar’s. The Brazilian continues with his recovery process and, therefore, will not be in the cup match against the modest Vannes.

