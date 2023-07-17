The signing of Lionel Messi by Inter Miami is now official. The Argentinian player leaves PSG after a few seasons that taste little given the expectations that the club had.
The move to MLS marks the beginning of the end of one of the most successful careers in the world of soccer, but there are still tournaments to win with his new team and this season he could win two.
What tournaments does Inter Miami play?
Apart from the well-known Major League Soccer (MLS), which is the American soccer league, Inter Miami is still alive in two competitions. Apart from the regular league, in which Inter Miami is last in the competition, they also play the US Open Cup and the Leagues Cup.
The hopes of the season for Inter Miami are already far from doing a good job in the MLS, because they are already too far from doing anything interesting, but in the other two competitions they continue with the illusion intact.
What is the US Open Cup?
Currently called the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, this tournament is organized by US Soccer and all affiliated teams participate in it, whether they are MLS participants, professional clubs or even amateur clubs. It is a direct elimination competition in which Inter Miami is in the semifinals and will play against Cincinnati FC.
What is the Leagues Cup?
The Leagues Cup is a fairly recent tournament, it has been in three editions, and it pits the best teams from Liga MX and MLS against each other. This tournament lasts almost a month, from July 21 to August 19, and Inter Miami already has a group. Their rivals will be Cruz Azul and Atlanta United in the group stage, and then a tournament will be held from the round of 16 to direct elimination.
#Leo #Messi #trophies #reach #Inter #Miami
Leave a Reply