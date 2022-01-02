The year 2022 may be decisive in the career of Lionel messi. The Argentine will complete the first season of his career outside of Barcelona, aspires to win his eighth Ballon d’Or and above all, in December he will try to win the only title he has left in a record of legend: the Qatar World Cup with the Argentine team
However, the beginning has not been ideal. Paris Saint Germain has just announced that the Argentine has tested positive for COVID19, along with the Spanish Bernat and Sergio Rico and the youth squad Bitumazala. They are ruled out for the game on Monday of Cup against Vannes and most importantly, it is a serious doubt for him classic next Sunday against Lyon.
The 2021/22 season It is not being the ideal for the Rosario star. In the Paris Saint Germain in the league he has only played 11 games of the 18 that the team has played, with a poor record of 1 goal and 5 assists. In Champions it does improve the numbers a lot, with 5 goals in 5 games. However, the Gauls have passed as group seconds after Manchester City.
That has been one of the causes that caused the duel of eighth is against him Real Madrid. One of his favorite rivals and against whom will be able to show off in FebruaryBut for now Lionel will have to wait at home. COVID19 also affects equally the best in the world.
