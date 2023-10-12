Recently, Fabrizio Romano shared relevant information about Lionel Messi through his Twitter account. According to his sources, Messi has made it clear that he is not considering any possibility of a loan, despite rumors linking him back to FC Barcelona and some clubs in Saudi Arabia. The Argentine star has his attention completely focused on his current team, Inter Miami, and representing his country in upcoming competitions.
Since joining Major League Soccer (MLS) and joining Inter Miami, Messi has demonstrated his unmatched quality on the field of play. Despite some early challenges, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has quickly become a central figure for the team, wowing fans with his skill and leadership.
In recent days, there has been speculation about the possibility of Messi returning to FC Barcelona on loan in January, following the elimination of Inter Miami from the MLS. However, Messi has made it clear that his commitment to the American club is firm and that he is determined to contribute to the growth of soccer in the United States.
On the other hand, Messi continues to be a fundamental pillar in the Argentine team. His determination to represent his country in international competitions continues to be one of his priorities, demonstrating his love for the Albiceleste shirt and his desire to continue achieving success at the international level.
In summary, Lionel Messi reaffirms his commitment to Inter Miami and his focus on the MLS, in addition to continuing to be a key reference for the Argentine National Team in its search for success on the international stage.
