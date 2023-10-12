🚨🇦🇷 Messi, not considering any loan move despite links with Barcelona and Saudi clubs. Full focus on Inter Miami and Argentina.

📆 Leo’s schedule already fixed for the upcoming months.

🎥 More details: https://t.co/wAx81WIgn5 pic.twitter.com/UZA2tYWySs

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2023