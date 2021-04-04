Real Valladolid go to the Camp Nou with the intention of getting their third victory in this field, but with the handicap of having many casualties. In addition, in front, the blanquivioletas will have two of the active players who have scored the most goals for them. And is that so much Messi What Griezmann They have been very successful against the Pucelano team. The Argentine has disputed 12 matches against the Blanquivioletas with Barcelona and has made him eight goals, twice scoring a double. For his part, the Frenchman has faced the pucelanos in eight games, achieving the same goals, eight, with the curiosity that he always did it two by two. With Real Sociedad he scored three doubles, while with Atlético de Madrid he made another and with Barcelona he has played two games and has never scored.

However, the two Barcelona players are not the active players who have scored the most for Real Valladolid. That ‘honor’ belongs to Kid, the current player Elche, who in 15 games has scored nine goals, although the one with the best percentage is Rafa mir, Huesca player who scored four goals, all this season, in two games. Other scorers in the League who have been right against the pucelanos are Borja Iglesias, who has scored seven goals in seven games, Iago Aspas, eight goals in nine games, Benzema, five points in 10, the same as Roger Marti in eight encounters.