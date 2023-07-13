Investigations continue to establish what happened in the night between 18 and 19 May, in the Apophis disco in Milan. Today the investigators also heard from one of the owners of the exclusive club a few hundred meters from the Cathedral, where Leonardo Apache La Russa met the 22-year-old girl who then accused him of sexual assault.

Other people will soon be heard, always in relation to the party in the club during which the girl allegedly lost control of herself after consuming a drink which, according to what a friend told her, was offered to her by the son of the president of the Senate. Club members and guests present that night will be listened to, looking for elements that can confirm or deny the friend’s story. In total there would have been just under 200 people that evening. Among the ‘potential’ witnesses who could in theory be summoned in the next few days there are also the members of the escort of the President of the Senate.

The hearings, already scheduled, will continue tomorrow and will be concluded, as regards this first round of depositions, by the end of the weekend. Furthermore, the Flying Squad acquired copies of the mobile phones of the alleged victim and of three of her friends mentioned in the lawsuit filed on June 29, about 40 days after the meeting with La Russa junior. Finally it was confirmed that it was not possible to acquire the 19-year-old boy’s mobile phone because the card is in the name of the father and therefore protected by parliamentary immunity.

It must be said that Leo La Russa did not have the number of the girl, to whom he wrote via Instagram the day after the alleged violence. But she didn’t answer him out of fear. It is also verifying whether or not there are any videos relating to that evening on the phones of the girls heard, or of some other witnesses. And the DJ friend of the 21-year-old and who would have slept at the La Russa house that night has not yet been fully identified. He too, according to the young woman’s version, allegedly abused her. In her complaint, the 22-year-old reported that Leonardo himself told her that her friend had had relations with her.

#Leo #Russa #case #cell #phone #confiscated #father