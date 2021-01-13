Joan Laporta has gone through the microphones of “El Larguero” of Cadena SER after obtaining the necessary signatures to be a candidate for the Barça presidency.

Win elections. “Now the second part of this game begins. Atleti is strong, solid and well.”

THE VAR is from Madrid: “The season of confinement was still in the confinement phase. I saw it as very partisan. Whenever there was a play, it fell on the Madrid side.”

Maintain election date: “I have requested a meeting to hold a meeting on this matter. Barça cannot continue with this leadership. There have been measures taken, the covid measures do not make sense.”

Postpone elections: “The averages have been recorded. This causes that they are required for this magnitude. 45,000 people are going to vote. Barça is a private entity. The entity cannot be there.”

Misrule: “Barça cannot allow it. There is a crash plan to restore happiness to Barcelona. On the 24th, it would seem good to vote in several days as long as it does not contest. I have spoken with various authorities and that would cause exceptions to the modality. go with the Barça card to vote “.

Canvas: “Elections are won by credibility and experience. We spoil the profile of the candidacy. It was respect and sympathy. The campaign manager came up with it. In the phrase they proposed to me,” A great team deserves a great rival.

Florentine: “I miss football and what I want to do.”

Second canvas: “It is not planned. In the meetings they talked about this issue, The second would not be in Madrid, it would be in Paris 8risas) here we are rivals. They will not put it.”

Players congratulation: “A lot of marketing people. It has been a perfect match. I keep in contact with them. They had a funny message. I keep in touch with Messi. I’m not going to reveal the contact I have with Leo.”

Convince Messi: “I am lucky to meet him, of mutual appreciation and he has always told me that everything I have said has been fulfilled. Make a competitive offer. Leo wants to win again.”

Proposal that I can fulfill: “With all what cannot be done is that he has been deceived in the last seasons. The players are smart people even not that you can fulfill. There are satisfactory formulas for both parties. Let this love story continue”

Vital; “It is not something, that seduces me a lot. Messi says no: I know he’s comfortable. E wants to continue.”

Money to sign; “As a result of the audit we will be able to report on the shock plan that we have prepared. Barça has not approved the accounts for this season and there we know the structure. Barça is in losses. It has not been audited. The situation is respectful as in 2003. Multiplied by 17 years we are in that situation. Generate new income and new sources, restructure spending and new sources “

Xavi: “We have our sports project. They don’t go with me. Mine is to motivate the first futsal, basketball and women’s team to the maximum. I’m in the transition season. Xavi lives for football and some faith will be coach of the Barça, will succeed, in my project I have not mentioned names because the elections are held mid-term.

Xaviencayado: I am not going to use names to give credibility to my project, IF there is reference

Neymar: “I’m not going to talk about names. I know how this is going and I’m devaluing the player”

Haaland: “I’m not going to talk about name.”

President of Madrid and revoke Ramos: “I’m not in that position. The best reinforcement is Piqué when he recovers”

Pique: “We would go to the polls together. At the moment he is a Bça player. He has years to make us enjoy ourselves.”

Soft political club positioning: “The important thing that we propose is that we all fit. I am not going to change my way of thinking and feeling. Now what worries me is winning the elections to relive the glorious times I had”:

Guardikl; Pep is a friend and wants the best for him. Money can not do everything and it is not a guarantee of anything, You will like the project, Smile again “:

Pedri: “First Barça and then Selection”

Transfers: “It would be an excess of the manager. We do not have the powers to make these limitations. It is a fact of limitations that they have to do”

January 25: “I am NOT going to enter having the team competing winning everything. These operations are more typical of the end of the season”

Reflect on your mandate: “There were many mistakes and we had to celebrate many titles. To have retained Messi despite the titles we had. It was a sports club. UNICEF’s was a brave decision. It meant winning lLga and Champions in our term. We did not give up a point. in these offers “,

Mistakes: “They helped me to correct them and look forward. The experience that I have to commit.”

Style: “I am concerned because it has to be all the football that Barça players can play in the entire first team, give a show, we prefer to win 6-5 to 1-0. I am passionate about soccer and you think they know football in a different way Frank improved Riijarkd’s system. It’s what he’s given us. “

Madrid offer: I had no knowledge. Of Inter yes, for if I had been they saw me firm to bite me and that I would have said yes.

Keep it: “I do not enter in hypothesis but to return the joy to the barcelonismo, It is a question for Pep”.

Ansu Fati is non-negotiable; “We are proud, he is a marvel of a player, That he comes back with strength and to be a regular, Ansu’s injury has recovered Dembéle and helps LLo not receive so much pressure”

Griezmann signing: “He’s a great player to make things work for him, we all like him”

Players who come for free; “Although they are finishing their deal, the only thing that can practice is barter. Motivate those of us who have.” Capello wanted us to sign a star. If he leaves, I will not find guilty. “

Worst President: “I don’t want to go into these questions. I work to have sporting successes.”

Approach with Laporta: “From the presidency you want to unite all of Barcelona. This comes from a situation when I say that I am going to preside at Barça without resentment or revenge. I know better from my campaign mates and here the end of who gabieroa from resentment has no problems My energy is that I win again well. Victimization is something you cannot do. “

Font: “He will be in better hands than I have. I gain them in experience. The preparation I have is those of someone who prepares the club. I respect what he says and we have another way of acting and being. From the presidency of Barça you can act without complexes. In my time there was barcelonitis and you get won, they took it with flair play “.

If I lose I will continue my life. “I am on the line of winning the elections. I do not lower my guard and I trust myself.”

VAR: “If we are going to regain the weight that they have in football. In my time we made our presence known with the good of football. Having good executives.”

Mateu alemany; “He is one of the best. I have no commitment to anyone. I want to win the names to thank them for what they have done, motivate the technical team and I am here to help them.”

Superñiga: “” It has always been tried and has never come out. The Champions League has always been well organized. I am guided by maintaining football things and can be loaded kas firnar dek futonol. I would always have to have the best football clubs and keep the elections to be decided

Heurtel: “It is a subject that if I am president it is necessary to value it. The own of the selection are not happy with this subject”.

Ramon Planes: I will speak with them the day I am president “-