Leo Messi greeted his teammates, applauded the fans and went to meet Lionel Scaloni. The hug they gave each other shook Argentina. Nobody missed the complicity of the captain and the coach of the Albiceleste after reaching the World Cup final. That emotional moment in Lusail culminated the long-suffering career that both began with pablito Aimar on the bench of the Berlin Olympic Games in 2006.

Although nine years separate them, Messi and Scaloni shared a substitution in the quarterfinal match that Argentina lost to Germany in 2006. Pékerman had to change Hernán Crespo due to injury in the 79th minute and decided on Julio Cruz to fight the local aviation when Argentina led 1-0, Ayala’s goal. Klose equalized immediately afterwards, the game went into extra time and Germany qualified on penalties. Messi raged in silence in Berlin.

He was no longer that boy from Rosario who needed his grandmother Celia to play at the Grandoli. A year earlier he had won the U-20 World Cup and made his senior debut in a friendly in Hungary. He barely lasted 45 seconds on the field because the referee sent him off for slapping his defender when he wanted to get off the mark in a game that Scaloni also played. At 18, Messi had also become the youngest Argentine to debut in the World Cup.

Messi celebrates his first World Cup goal against Serbia and Montenegro in Germany 2006. AFP PHOTO JUNG YEON-JE

Number 10, who was then wearing number 19, scored a goal in his debut against Serbia and Montenegro, started against the Netherlands and played extra time in the round of 16 against Mexico. A total of 122 minutes were of no use to replace Crespo when Riquelme was no longer on the pitch. “Why would I put it, if against the Netherlands he did nothing”, Pékerman justified himself later. “Baby, here you do not paint anything!”, Riquelme would warn him in a meeting of bosses in the Copa América 2007.

The boss was Riquelme and the coach, Basile, a substitute for Pékerman, the coach who supervised Messi’s career since he ruled out playing with Spain because he felt like an Argentine from Rosario, even though in his country he had no fans of his own and no more memories than his passing. by Newell’s. Messi was a substitute of substitutes —Cruz’s substitute—, who also did not play in the Champions League final that Ronaldinho’s Barça won in Paris in 2006.

More information

Although no Barcelona fan forgets his performance at Stamford Bridge that night when Mourinho sent the Catalans to the theater because he understood that the Argentine did not stop simulating fouls until Del Horno was sent off, the injuries were bad for Messi. He had no continuity, he was an introvert, he was unclassifiable in his country and the only image that remained for his memory was his anger on the bench in Berlin.

The disagreement with Diego

Messi, however, did not take four years to be proclaimed Maradona’s heir by Diego himself. The Fluff He argued with Riquelme and, to develop the Rosario’s personality, he gave him the jacket with the number 10 and made Verón his roommate at the 2010 World Cup. Maradona even arranged for Messi to be the captain when Argentina faced Greece in the third game and the team was already in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

“You are going to rest too!” Maradona warned Messi. “No”, replied the soccer player, “I’m fine, I want to play; Leave me on the team!”, a request to which the coach responded with a challenge: he gave him the Albiceleste tape. “What do I say? What do I have to do?” Leo asked Verón. “I said what you feel and it will come out alone, but it is not easy ”. The tension blocked Messi, he choked on his speech and lived that moment as captain “like an attack”, according to Fernando Signorini.

Messi and Maradona during a training session for Argentina at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. PEDRO UGARTE (AFP via Getty Images)

“He said something, he got stuck, he was nervous and among all of us we saved the moment. We got out of there with a couple of screams. I was having a bad time, poor thing, ”explained a headline present at Messi’s harangue. He was still a foreigner for the Argentines, a “cold chest” who did not even sing the anthem for more messages with the lyrics that they sent him, a stranger for the Albiceleste and a celebrity in Europe, a figure of Guardiola’s Barça.

“Here in South America the game is played differently, in Barcelona everything works perfectly”, Riquelme intervened. Argentina was eliminated by Germany in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup with a 4-0 win. “Messi is not used to going down so much,” argued Verón, “it is difficult to ask him to do 50 meters with the ball.” Messi finished off more than anyone (23 shots), ran like never before (32.28 km) and did not score.

The distance with the fans was maintained until Brazil 2014. Messi had been whistled at the Colón stadium in Santa Fe, his province, during the 2011 Copa América. , Jorge. Even his companions reproached him for his attitude. “Asshole, the last ball runs!” Burdisso released, who faced Messi. “We argued on the court: he wanted the ball, I wanted to give it to him, but he couldn’t; he was uncomfortable in the game and I was uncomfortable with the situation. We entered the locker room fighting and when I saw that he was coming I stopped him and they separated us. We didn’t get to the pineapples”, Burdisso recalled. The coach Sabella agreed with Mascherano to grant the captaincy to Messi in Brazil 2014. “How nice it would be to be Messi for five seconds to know what he feels”, confessed the little boss.

Despite the tactical instability, Argentina had an easy path to reach the final after beating the Netherlands, the day Messi brought a second tape as a tribute to Di Stéfano. A lot of weight for a player diminished by the injuries suffered at Tata Martino’s Barça, 56 days confined in Argentina. Messi and Argentina would lose the final in Brazil against Germany due to a goal by Götze in extra time. The 10 lacked a millimeter to sneak what would have been his fifth goal in the 2014 Cup. Maracaná would only beat Messi in the 2021 Copa América final.

America’s Cup

No tournament marked Messi’s career like the Copa América. On the 10th he even decided to leave the Albiceleste after losing the 2016 final. That defeat, already repeated in 2015 and 2017 and together with that of the 2014 World Cup, caused the surrender of Rosario and against the reaction of Argentina. “I came back Lío”, was read on a billboard on Avenida 9 de Julio in Buenos Aires. And Messi returned for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Lionel Messi is preparing to take a corner in the Qatar 2022 semifinal against Croatia. Dan Mullan (Getty Images)

Argentina lost 4-3 in the round of 16 to France after tensions consumed the Albiceleste. The difference was Messi. The man from Rosario left Mascherano speechless — “what you say doesn’t reach us; we no longer trust you”—to become the caudillo. “You asked me 10 times which players I wanted you to put and which ones I didn’t, and I never gave you a name. Tell me in front of everyone if I ever named you someone ”, he challenged Sampaoli on 10, to later lock himself in the room he shared with Kun Agüero. Messi and Kun have slept together again on the eve of the 2022 final – as announced TyC— after Scaloni and Aimar convinced the captain to return to the Albiceleste. The three have joined Ayala, as in Berlin 2006, to be protagonists in Qatar. Just like Guardiola made Messi happy at Barça, Scaloni has made Leo a mess in Argentina at the age of 35.

subscribe here to our special newsletter about the World Cup in Qatar