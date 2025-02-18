Leo Harlem visited this Tuesday El Hormiguero To present the new season of your program Leo Talks In Movistar Plus+. During the interview, the comedian has told Pablo Motos and his audience an anecdote related to a Surprising title with which it has been recognized: Guardian del Nabo.

“What privileges do you have?” Asked the presenter. “Even I ask myself,” his guest acknowledged. “It’s a very pretty thing, Almost all who have it are people of my age: Vicente del Bosque, Miguel Bosé, Boris Izaguirre … Look what I look like a university professor, “Harlem continued with his story.

After that, he explained What is the stew of the turnipswhich has compared as a “wild lasagna” and after that, from the production team they have taken the medal and the hat with which he was crowned.

“Look, look what medal. It is spectacular. And this is the monterra Picona. Pontela,” the humorist insisted. Next, Requena put the accessory under the gaze of his guest. “On the side, that you seem like Napoleon. Very beautiful, it gives you an important roll“He pyrope him.

“Let’s see how you kiss the turnip. This is a phrase that is only heard here and in The island of temptations“Motos said, joking with the Telecinco program.” Montoya, Montoya, “Harlem added, before they showed the video, to which they reacted between laughs.

#Leo #Harlem #speaks #Hormiguero #title #Guardian #Nabo #Asturias #dont