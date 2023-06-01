As in ‘Terminator’, where the bad guy never dies, the Spaniards never stop being in elections, so we are going for another electoral campaign and entrusting ourselves to some saint so that we don’t have a table at forty degrees on 23-J. On top of that comes the time of sales in theaters, and I am not referring to the price. The next few months we will pay the same but for something worse, as happens with tourist rentals.

The first ‘refreshing’ film (which is what they call insubstantial summer releases) is starring stand-up comedian Leo Harlem, who plays a well-mannered Torrente in ‘Como Dios manda’. Here he is an official of the Ministry of Finance, straight and formal, but without malice, who does not quite adapt to the ‘woke’ times and is demoted or banished, depending on how you look at it, to the Ministry of Equality.

Although at first the character is a Vox stereotype, he is changing his attitude to be accepted in the ‘mainstream’ of political correctness. Although some blows are fun and Harlem does what he can, from the beginning it’s clearer what’s going to happen than in a porn video. Zero surprises and laughter counted on the fingers of one hand. He does not even give to comment on it at dinner after seeing it. The worst thing is that the most rancid are not some of the protagonist’s ideas but the type of humor in the film. She is only suitable for students whose brains have been shaken by the EBAU next week, so they can see her eating some nachos (good luck to all).

After feeling a guilty pleasure with the previous protagonist’s imprecations against the established, we then witness two sisters who have lost their mother and no one in that family is capable of processing the pain. To make things better, a strange character comes to the house chased by a destructive monster. That is the argument of ‘The Boogeyman’, adaptation of a work by Stephen King.

The director, a specialist in the horror genre, makes good use of psychological terror, the kind that could happen to any of us, instead of resorting to blood. Even so, the tape has two problems. One is that it is based on a short story that is stretched out for the cinema and causes the story to slow down. The other is that it was filmed to be shown on television and then it was decided to send it to theaters, and that in the final audiovisual invoice makes the tricks more noticeable than in a Turkish election.

Now one of authentic terror, the one that is not invented and that happens every day in our real world. ‘Rebel’ is a Belgian film about the Syrian civil war (it will be surprising to remember that in addition to Ukraine there are wars elsewhere). A young man goes to this conflict to provide humanitarian aid, but is forced to become an accomplice of the terrorists, something that will make his little brother want to follow in his footsteps. How you will never see will be one of the funniest comedies of 2023. A tragedy about war, the innocent martyred, radical Islam and human nature seen from its darkest side.

The last one I’m going to tell you about is animation, the second part of another one from a few years ago, and which was the first one that caused a mess with the multiverse (as understandable as the mystery of the Holy Trinity). ‘Spiderman. Crossing the multiverse’ is Marvel’s latest foray into its mythical spider-man, this time multiplied by several dozen, facing evil. It retains the freshness of the teenage superhero and his characteristic humor, making us forget recent Disney pranks with their own Avengers.

Off camera, and from the dead Legislature, the long-awaited Film and Audiovisual Culture Law has remained, as its processing decayed when the Parliament was dissolved. Frustration for some and relief for others, depending on whether they liked the project or not. The happiest are the large streaming platforms (as in need of charity as Amancio Ortega), which still do not have to comply with the obligations that the new regulation imposed on them.

Have a movie week.