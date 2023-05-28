Brazil Agencyi

05/27/2023 – 7:30 pm

Brazilian judo climbed the podium three times this Saturday (27), the last day of competition at the Austrian Grand Prix, which guarantees winners 700 points in the world ranking – the list serves as a parameter in the Olympic race for a place in the Paris 2024 Games. Light heavyweight Leonardo Gonçalves, 27 years old, secured the gold medal by defeating the German Louis Mai by ippon in the 100 kg final. He also had a bronze double with Marcelo Gomes (90kg) and Giovanna Santos (+ 78kg).

From all angles, Leo’s ipponzaço in the Austrian GP final And how nice to have our idol @correaluciano in this decision too! On the other side, but always #brasiljudo : @timebrasil pic.twitter.com/WCpL71HXbI — CBJ (@JudoCBJ) May 27, 2023

To reach the final against the German Louis Mai – trained by Luciano Correa, world champion for Brazil – Léo Gonçalves won another four fights for ippon. In his debut, he beat the Kazakh Bekarys Saduakas, and then overcame the Czech Martin Bezdek in the round of 16 and the Danish Mathias Madsen in the quarter-finals. In the semifinal, the Brazilian triumphed after a lightning ippon at 19 seconds into the fight against the British Rhys Thompson. The gold in Austria was the second for the Brazilian in the season: the first was a bronze, in Tel Aviv (Israel).

IT’S BRONZEEEEEEEEE It’s by Marcelo Gomes (90kg) at the Austrian Grand Prix In victory with Ippon over Jamal Petgrave, the Brazilian judoka guarantees the first medal for the competition. Congratulations Marcelo! :@JudoCBJ pic.twitter.com/9w6M6HH9RS — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) May 27, 2023

In the dispute for the bronze in the 90kg, Marcelo Gomes defeated by ippon the British Jamal Petgrave. It was the judoka’s best result on the world circuit since seventh place at the Tashkent World Championship last year.

In the women’s competition over 78 kg. Giovana Santos, also known as Gigi, overcame Bosnian Larissa Ceric in the final. In the first minute of the fight, Gigi landed a waza-ari over the opponent, and then managed the advantage until the end of the fight. After winning her first medal on the world circuit, the 22-year-old Brazilian, currently 65th in the world ranking, should move up to the top 50 group.

IT’S BRONZEEEEEEEEE It’s by Giovanna Santos (+78kg) at the Austrian Grand Prix Brazilian judoka defeats Larisa Ceric with Waza-Ari and wins bronze medal for the Congrats, Gigi pic.twitter.com/nzLBXmz1A4 — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) May 27, 2023

Eyes on Paris 2024

Grand Prix stages are considered intermediate competitions on the International Judo Federation (IJF) circuit. They are in fourth place in the hierarchy, behind the Worlds, World Masters and Grand Slam.

Brazil is looking for places in each of the 14 individual categories, in addition to the team tournament. The best possible position in the world ranking serves as a reference for the distribution of vacancies for Paris 2024 by the IJF.

The totaling of points in the world ranking began in July 2022 and will only end in June of next year. The modality will bring together 372 athletes in Paris (equally divided between men and women). The top 17 in the category ranking ensure a place in Paris 2024 (with a limit of one judoka per country). From the 18th place in the ranking, vacancies will be distributed by continent: Americas (21 vacancies), Africa (24), Europe (25), Asia (20) and Oceania (10).























