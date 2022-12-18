The Argentina champion is also the best player of Qatar 2022: “This conclusion is really impressive, now I’m enjoying it”
The happy ending with Argentina in his last match in a World Cup. Lionel Messi brings Argentina back to the top of the world 26 years after the triumph in Mexico City in 1986. Leo picks up the baton left by Diego Armando Maradona. After having racked up a long series of disappointments in the national team, from the defeat against Germany in Brazil in 2014 to the double knockout in the Copa America final against Chile, complete with a missed penalty in 2016, he got it all back with interest. First the 2021 America’s Cup, with victory over Brazil in the last act of the tournament, then – above all – the World Cup in Qatar. The only trophy that was missing from the showcase of the phenomenon of Rosario.


Leo is enjoying one of the best days of his incredible career, also ennobled by the Qatar 2022 best player award. ” It’s really impressive that the World Cup ended like this. I want to play a couple more games as world champion. It’s what everyone wants most. I was lucky to have won everything in my career and this is the trophy I was missing. Now I want to enjoy the cup with everyone.”
