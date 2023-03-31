One of the most attractive duels of matchday 13 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, without a doubt, will be Toluca vs. Tigres. Both squads are in the top positions of the general table and seek to qualify for the league directly. The duel between the Red Devils and the UANL team will have a special element: Leonardo Fernández will face his former team.
Asked if he still has any resentment against the feline squad, Fernández indicated that despite not receiving the expected opportunities with the university club, he was proud to have played in that institution and affirmed that he does not hold any grudges.
In an interview with the Fox Sports network, the Uruguayan midfielder indicated that he does not take this as a “personal game” and that the match looks to be “nice”, since two “good teams” will face each other.
“Very calm and very normal. I’m not trying to take it as a personal game. It’s a game in which we are all aware that we are good teams. It will be a nice match that we will enjoy a lot. We don’t think about anything else, just looking for the result “
– Leo Suárez to Fox Sports
The 24-year-old footballer has found his best version as a professional with the Red Devils. During two stages with the Mexican club, Fernández added 62 games, 23 goals and 17 assists, while during his stay at Tigres, he barely added 38 games, two goals and eight assists.
The feline team has three losses in its last five Liga MX games, however, it has three wins and two defeats against Toluca in its five most recent duels.
