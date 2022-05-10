With everything and the resounding failure that he experienced Ignatius Ambriz In his first semester as technical director of the Diablos Rojos de Toluca, the Mexican coach did not resign and received the support of the board to continue leading the team in search of turning things around.
And one of the things that stood out in the announcement of the continuity of ‘Nacho‘ was about the transfer market. “I have several reinforcements for the template. There are several names that we would like to be able to join us, I cannot tell you because some of them will be participating in Liguilla“, revealed.
After what was shown in the first half of the year, the team obviously needs to be strengthened, so the coach wants several high-ranking players to arrive who can make a difference and thus accompany one of their benchmarks, leonardo fernandez.
And precisely, the scarlet environment would use the Charúa jewel to convince her compatriot and former partner, Nicholas Lopezwho has already demonstrated his abilities, but they have not been valued at Tigres UANL, so he would be looking for a change of scenery.
For several weeks there has been a rumor of a possible departure from Nicholas Lopez of the Monterrey team, because he is not the undisputed holder under the orders of Michael Herrera and in fact it wasn’t with Ricardo Ferretti and he needs to shine to be called up by the Uruguayan team prior to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Toluca could be a great destination, since it would be essential in the eleven of Ambriz and would share attack with Fernandez.
Nico Lopez Y Leo Fernandez They played together at Tigres UANL between June 2020 and December 2021, so they know each other perfectly. It should be remembered that the feline striker is still active with the university team and will start the Liguilla next weekend.
