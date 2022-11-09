So much sadness for the news, little Leo died forever within the walls of the Gaslini in Genoa. He had a rare disease

A very sad story that has thrown many people into despair and that comes from the Gaslini hospital in Genoa. The small Leo he didn’t make it, he died forever at just 10 years old.

Leo (Leonardo) was suffering from a rare disease, the Rett syndrome. It is a developmental neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system.

Since last August 30, the child was hospitalized in the hospital. He couldn’t speak, communicated through the eyes and she smiled, sending love to those people in white coats and to her family.

Leo managed to infect everyone with his smiles, he dragged people into his joy and love. That is how mother Cristina today he remembers it.

For 10 years of his life, he lived with his condition, but he has exceeded all medical expectations. Usually, boys with Rett syndrome do not come into the world or survive for a short time. His mom explained:

Boys afflicted with Rett syndrome are not even born or live very little. He was a true hero, he always fought and loved his life. He would get up with a smile, always. And he grew up on love and ravioli, those of his grandparents. Seeing him eat was a joy.

The funeral was held this morning in the church of Sant’Anna di Rapallo. The family asked for one instead of flowers donation to Il guscio dei bimbi. It is a hospice where they themselves have found great support and a great sense of humanity.

News that in the last few hours has spread on the web, through social networks, leaving it behind sadness in the hearts of so many people. Immense affection and condolences that the family is receiving from users all over the country.

Leo is now a little angel playing free in the sky.