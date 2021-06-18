A common place in soccer says that a game can change a player’s life and Alan Leonardo Díaz can attest to that. The 21-year-old goalkeeper was almost relegated in the River Reserve: without a professional contract and without having made his debut in that category. But the outbreak of Covid arrived in the cast of Núñez and from one moment to the other he found himself cutting short in the Candy box against Boca for the quarterfinals of the local cup. River lost, but Díaz had a consecrating performance. And that enormous performance gave him the opportunity to carry out the preseason with the group led by Marcelo Gallardo and now it was reported that he signed his first contract until December 2024 with an exit clause of 25 million euros.

“This morning (Friday), Alan Leonardo Díaz met with Stéfano Di Carlo and Ignacio Villarroel and signed his contract with River until December 2024. Successes, Leo!”River reported on his Twitter account.

The story of Leo Díaz was told in this newspaper weeks ago. He was about to leave River because he felt relegated by the presence of Franco Armani, Enrique Bologna, Germán Lux, Franco Petroli and Ezequiel Centurión (now on loan at Estudiantes de Buenos Aires). He stayed and had his historic chance. It was also learned that he was saving penalties for silver in Ciudad Oculta, one of the largest settlements in the Federal Capital, located in Lugano.

Diaz showed a lot of personality in the duel against Boca and for that reason he won the consideration of Gallardo, who included him in the group of footballers who will fly tonight to Orlando to do the preseason.

What’s more, Díaz had started working with the Reserve this Tuesday and at the end of the same day he was notified that this Wednesday he had to report to train with the First and with the United States visa in hand: he has had it since 2017 when went to dispute the Generation adidas Cup with River’s 2000 category.

Thus, Díaz will occupy the place of fourth goalkeeper on the team in Orlando, since Armani is playing the Copa América with the Argentine National Team. Later, he would return to the Reserve, but already with a link with River for three and a half years.