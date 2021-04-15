Los Angeles (AFP)

Cameroonian giants Joel Ambed scored 39 points and led the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers to an Eastern Province summit over the Brooklyn Nets minus 123-117 in the NBA.

Philadelphia, aspiring to win their first league title since 1983, is looking to win the Eastern Province and gain the ground advantage in the knockout rounds.

He narrowly moved away from Brooklyn, with 38 wins and 17 losses, compared to 37-18 lents.

While Ambed scored 13 of 29 attempts and picked up 13 rebounds, he watched his team’s 22-point lead narrow to 3 in the final quarter, with Tobias Harris adding 26 points and Australian Ben Simmons 17 points and 9 assists for the Sixers, who won 3 games in a row.

On the other hand, Nets played without scorer James Harden, who is recovering from a muscle injury in his thigh, in addition to veteran star Kevin Durant, who lost the ball 8 times, “Turnover” during the last loss against the Los Angeles Lakers 101-126.

In the absence of Harden and Durant, third star Kerry Irving scored 37 points and 9 assists, with Landry Chamette 17 and Jeff Green adding 15.

Irving was a late addition to Brooklyn’s squad, after he shied away for “private reasons.”

Nets fought most of his matches this season, without being able to collect the “big trio”, but he hopes that he will attend in time in the “playoff”.

With the Sixers’ big lead in the second half, Ambed was hoping to get a rest in the final quarter, but the Nets had different plans and narrowed the point difference to 22.

Ambed, 27, and 2.13 meters, said: I was rested in the last quarter in the last three matches, and I thought that the scenario would be similar. We made some mistakes and lost the ball, so things happen, and Philadelphia advanced 2-1 in direct confrontations between the two teams this season.

Despite the absence of its Greek star, Yannis Antitokunembo, the Milwaukee Bucks achieved their second successive victory with a big score over the bottom-ranked Minnesota Timberwolves 130-105, with Chris Middleton shining with 27 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in just 25 minutes.

Yannis, the best player in the league twice, missed the last six games with a knee injury, and Bucks raised his tally to 34 wins and 20 losses, in third place in Al Sharqiya.

On the whistle at the end of the match, between two defenders and on one foot, the Slovenian star fired an amazing throw from outside the arc that gave his team the Dallas Mavericks the winning basket at the Memphis Grizzlies 114-113.

A very cool basket, prompted LeBron James, the league star and defending champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, to tweet “Wow wow wow !!!!!” Luca Doncic, I’m not serious, mate !! ”

In turn, Doncic, a former Real Madrid player, commented on his wonderful basket, and whether he was in a good position to pay, “Frankly, I don’t remember, I almost fell, I was lucky.”