“Urbanization has a significant impact on health. Over 55% of the world’s population (around 8 billion people) already lives in urban areas today, a percentage that is expected to rise to 75% by 2050. As most of future growth will take place in developing cities, the world today it has a unique opportunity to drive urbanization and other major growth trends without sacrificing the health of its citizens. Urban health has become a problem. For this reason, about 8 years ago theHealth City Institute: we are a think tank, a group of friends that has come together because despite the biotechnologies, drugs and the clinical and technical capacity we have, medicine alone is no longer able to guarantee health to the individual regardless of factors of risks related to city life. We need an alliance with local administrators, then with the mayors of Anci, consequently with the political decision-maker (Presidency of the Council), but also with hygienists, urban planning experts and psychologists“.

Like this Andrea Lenzi, president of the Health City Institute (Hci) and president of the National Committee for biosafety, biotechnologies and life sciences (Cnbbsv) of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, speaking on the occasion of the talk ‘Urban health. Breathe in the city‘, seventh webinar promoted and organized by Allies for Health, the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information created by Novartis. Rethinking lifestyles and redesigning urban spaces to respond to the health questions of today’s citizens (according to the cardinal principle of the PNRR), but which look to the future by preventing catastrophic environmental effects for health: these are the issues addressed during the debate which also saw the participation of Diego Bagnasco, surgeon, specialist in diseases of the respiratory system , and by Lorenzo Cecchi, elected president of the Association of allergists, Italian territorial and hospital immunologists (Aaiito).

“Urban aggregation is a terribly widespread way of life – emphasizes Lenzi – This implies a closeness between one individual and another, we have seen it with Covid which told us’ I’ll show you what a virus does in a pretty city than on board an airplane. ‘We had an example that joining a city without foreseeing something both for communicable diseases such as Covid and for non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, is irreversible as well as disastrous. the National Association of Italian Municipalities, since the mayor is responsible for the health of the citizens, we have formed an alliance. It is clear that science must make available not only and exclusively medicines, but also ways of life and survival in this situation. The solution is not to say ‘don’t come to town’, because not only are you better but it is socially impossible to impose, unless the conditions are created so that you can work even hundreds of kilometers away from the workplace. With the 5G network, when it is implemented throughout Italy, perhaps it will be possible “.

Last July – it emerged from the talk – the Italian Urban Health Declaration was presented in collaboration between Anci, Hci and Cnbbsv, a document that recommends the governments of the G20 countries to commit themselves to develop policies and actions to invest in promoting the health and well-being of cities. In this regard, Lenzi recalled the reasons that led the Health City Institute to propose the establishment of the figure of the health city manager. “We have made an agreement with the universities, which have built a training course, and with Anci to create professional figures who are on the staff of the mayor. Transversal figures taken by many Italian municipalities, the largest, because with their skills they make as a glue between the various councilors (environment, urban planning, transport) allowing them to communicate with each other and, consequently, to produce healthier cities “.