Leny Yoro will be Real Madrid’s next signing. According to Fabrizio Romano on his social networks, the French footballer denies any other conversations with another club waiting and agreeing on his signing for Real Madrid.
The transfer market for Real Madrid is going ahead as expected. Mbappé’s arrival at the Bernabéu was only a matter of time and there is also a lot of desire on the part of the merengue fans to see Endrick, the new Brazilian pearl of Florentino Pérez.
So far, the market has been remarkable thanks to these two great additions to the squad that were necessary, since if we look back, Real Madrid faced last season without a convincing striker along with the injuries of very important pieces such as Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militao and later, David Alaba as well. Therefore, so that the same or something similar does not happen, Real Madrid have put their batteries and have decided to manage a summer in which they will make all the necessary additions, both to cover the losses that have occurred and to improve the performance of the squad.
The departure of Nacho Fernández, who has been at the club for 13 years from the lower categories at La Fábrica, means that Real Madrid have to sign a central defender with whom they can execute a plan for the future and who can be a player with the guarantees that Varane once had, and Militao now has, that is, with the long-term objective of being a starter and important for the white squad.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Leny Yoro has all the qualities that a central defender needs to do so. The current Lille player was on Real Madrid’s radar and agenda since the beginning of last season. Nacho Fernández’s departure was an open secret and Real Madrid were already preparing to find a replacement.
From the moment he put his name on the table, his signing began to gain momentum and negotiations with Yoro’s entourage advanced. After his great form in Ligue 1, several teams have also shown interest in him to acquire his services, something that made Real Madrid uncomfortable and decided to take a step ahead of the others. To date, Leny Yoro has rejected offers to renew his contract with Lille itself, offers received from Liverpool and also from Paris Saint Germain, his intention is clear and concise.
His decision, as Fabrizio Romano has been reporting for several weeks and The Athleticsis to wait for Real Madrid and only Real Madrid, since signing for the Chamartín club would be a dream come true, according to the player himself. The operation for the Frenchman between Real Madrid and Lille will be around 40 and 50 million euros, an amount that the merengue club will pay to formalize the third signing of its summer market.
More news about the transfer market
#Leny #Yoro #patient #priority #Real #Madrid #Liverpool #Paris #SaintGermain
Leave a Reply