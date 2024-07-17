The transfer market is on fire, especially as we enter the month of July, when more movements are generated and different clubs from all over the world are thinking of reinforcing their performances to meet the objectives set for the next season. These are the latest news and some rumours from this summer market.
Leny Yoro: Manchester United’s New Reinforcement
One of Lille’s rising stars, Leny Yoro, is on the verge of becoming a Manchester United player. At 18, Yoro has shown an impressive level of maturity and ability, attracting interest from multiple top clubs, including Real Madrid. However, it seems the young centre-back has made his decision and is flying to Manchester to complete his medical and finalise the details of his contract with the Red Devils.
The Manchester United Offer
Manchester United have submitted a €62 million offer, which has convinced Lille. This offer includes €50 million in fixed fees and €12 million in variables, a sum considerably higher than Real Madrid’s proposal, which was around €20 million in fixed fees plus €10 million in variables. The Red Devils see Yoro as a key reinforcement for their defence and are willing to invest significantly to secure his services.
Real Madrid’s Response
On the other hand, Real Madrid have also shown a strong interest in Yoro, especially following the departures of Nacho Fernandez to Al-Qadsiah and Rafa Marin to Napoli. With only three centre-backs in their current squad and doubts over the fitness of David Alaba and Eder Militao, Madrid urgently need to strengthen their defence. However, Los Blancos are not willing to enter into a bidding war and have made it clear that they will not go over their initial valuation of the player.
Yoro’s Decision
Despite his initial desire to join Real Madrid, Yoro and his inner circle have seriously considered the option of Manchester United. The attractive financial offer from the English club and the promise of an important role in the team have been decisive factors. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has also played a crucial role in this decision, advising the young defender on the best options for his career.
Yoro, who burst onto the scene with 30 Ligue 1 starts last season, is about to take a crucial step in his career. His contract with Lille expires in 2025, and the French club, aware of his value, have accepted the highest offer received so far.
Manchester United fans are eagerly awaiting Yoro’s arrival, while Real Madrid will have to look elsewhere to bolster their defence. Whatever his final destination, Leny Yoro is shaping up to be one of the most promising defenders of his generation, and his next move will be closely watched by the entire footballing world.
The decision seems to have been made, and with Yoro already on his way to Manchester, the Red Devils are ready to welcome him and make him a key part of their sporting project.
