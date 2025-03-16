Maintaining a balanced diet is essential to enjoy good health. Legumes are an excellent source of proteins and many other nutrients with which to fill the stomach and take care of the body. Lentils, for example, are a very consumed and versatile food That on numerous occasions we tend to eat only as a spoon dish, but it has endless possibilities.

An example of those possibilities is the lentil tartara dish that adapts to the tastes of each person and that can be very different according to the spices and ingredients you decide to use to accompany it. Although this recipe is associated with raw meat or fish, everyone should try to do it with lentils to enjoy at home their delicious and healthy flavor.

The step by step

Ingredients:

80 grams of lentils.

40 grams of avocado.

20 grams of beet juice

1 carrot.

1 turnip.

1 zucchini.

Guts

Oil, salt, pepper and fennel.

Elaboration:

In a blender mix the avocado, beet juice and a little oil until a homogeneous dough is left. Next add to a container with lentilsvegetables and salt and pepper. Liquele the chillies With a little oil until a homogeneous sauce stays to bathe the tartar. With the lentil mixture Use a hoop to give it a tartar creating compact layers and let stand for a few minutes for everything well integrated. Unmold, spice to taste and ready to enjoy.