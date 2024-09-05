Legume salads are a lifesaver, especially at this time of year when the engine of normality starts to work again. All you have to do is open a can of lentils, chickpeas or beans – a type of processed food that is worth having on hand –, add the vegetables, raw or not, that you like the most and a dressing. To make it more complete, also add a portion of protein – from boiled egg to chicken – and some carbohydrates such as potato, rice or couscous.

This particular salad has lentils as a base, which you can buy already cooked or cook at home with little effort, beetroot –you can also buy it already cooked and packaged–, red onion, halloumi grilled cheese and coriander. Don’t have this Cypriot cheese on hand? Substitute a couple of hard-boiled eggs and it will be perfect too. If you want to add more substance, some brown rice or quinoa would go down very well.

Ingredients For 4 people 400 g cooked lentils

225g halloumi

1 large cooked beet (200-250 g)

1/2 red onion

Fresh cilantro For the dressing 1 tablespoon tahini

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

The zest of 1/2 lemon

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper Instructions 1. Cut the halloumi into rectangular pieces 1 cm wide. Place them on a plate with absorbent paper to remove excess liquid. 2. Meanwhile, cut the red onion into fine julienne strips and the beetroot into small cubes. 3. Prepare the dressing: vigorously mix the tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and zest, and salt and pepper to taste until smooth. If the sauce is too thick, add a tablespoon of water. 4. In a bowl, mix the lentils with the beetroot, onion, a few coriander leaves and the dressing. 5. Heat a non-stick frying pan with a little olive oil over high heat. Mark the pieces of halloumi on both sides until golden. Add to the salad, mix and serve.

